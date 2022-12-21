Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.