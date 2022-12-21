Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of BLDR opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

