Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

