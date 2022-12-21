Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 35100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

