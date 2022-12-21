CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
CareCloud Price Performance
MTBCP stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $29.50.
About CareCloud
