CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

MTBCP stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $29.50.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

