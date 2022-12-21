CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarMax stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $308,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $299,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $299,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $237,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

