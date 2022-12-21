Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NU by 69.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NU by 197.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $265,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

NU Stock Performance

NU Profile

Shares of NU stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.