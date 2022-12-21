Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Down 9.2% in November

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Carrier Global by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after acquiring an additional 472,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

