Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
