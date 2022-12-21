Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

