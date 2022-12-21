Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.