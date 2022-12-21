Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $271.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $235.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.07. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.