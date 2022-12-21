Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $1,186,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Cepton Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPTNW opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Cepton has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

