CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GIB. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.05.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

GIB stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $89.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after buying an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth $2,963,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 247.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.