CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GIB. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.05.
CGI Price Performance
GIB stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $89.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after buying an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth $2,963,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 247.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
