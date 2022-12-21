Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chimerix
In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chimerix Stock Performance
CMRX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimerix (CMRX)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.