Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimerix

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chimerix Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

