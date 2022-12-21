Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMRX. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

