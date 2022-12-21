Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.70

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 502426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on KDNY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.
Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,469 in the last ninety days. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 186,732 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $229,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 882,985 shares in the last quarter.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
