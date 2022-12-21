Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $10,300.00 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $9,050.00 and a 52-week high of $13,875.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9,998.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,106.26.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

Featured Articles

