Christopher Harborne Buys 7,783 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,976.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,304,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,943,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,076.12.
- On Thursday, December 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 2,288 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,876.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Christopher Harborne acquired 13,675 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,075.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne acquired 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne bought 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12.
Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance
ISSC opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
