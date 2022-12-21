Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $159,982.96 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,095.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Scott Mcfeely sold 500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $22,500.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $7,944,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Cowen boosted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

