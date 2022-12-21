Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.33, but opened at $23.57. Cimpress shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,804 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

