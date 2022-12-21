Citigroup Boosts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $70.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

WGO opened at $52.15 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 49,314 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

