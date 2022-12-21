Citigroup Downgrades Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Neutral

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($68.09) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. AlphaValue cut Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($44.15) to €46.40 ($49.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($53.72) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $24.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

