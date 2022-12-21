Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 66.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

