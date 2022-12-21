CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Down 9.1% in November

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CohBar Stock Performance

Shares of CWBR opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. CohBar has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CohBar will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CohBar

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) by 241.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

