Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:RFI opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth $190,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

