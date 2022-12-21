Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

TCFC stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.78. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Community Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

