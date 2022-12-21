Comparing RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD)

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modular Medical and RenovaCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.93) -1.30 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -0.50

Analyst Ratings

Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Modular Medical and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Modular Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 280.00%. Given Modular Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46% RenovaCare N/A -5,071.08% -251.03%

Summary

Modular Medical beats RenovaCare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

(Get Rating)

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About RenovaCare

(Get Rating)

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.