Contrasting Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Dazed has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dazed and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dazed N/A N/A N/A American Well -95.00% -21.72% -19.27%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Well $252.79 million 3.42 -$176.33 million ($0.94) -3.34

This table compares Dazed and American Well’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dazed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dazed and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 3 2 0 2.40

American Well has a consensus price target of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 65.61%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Dazed.

Summary

American Well beats Dazed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

