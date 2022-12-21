Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

