Cooper Financial Group Invests $207,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

IVW opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

