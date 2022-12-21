Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

GPC stock opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.