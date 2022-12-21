Cooper Financial Group Purchases 477 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in APA were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in APA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $205,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

