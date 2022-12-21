Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.99

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 23388910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
Several research analysts have commented on CS shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
