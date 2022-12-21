Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.99

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 23388910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several research analysts have commented on CS shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

