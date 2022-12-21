Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.09.

CPG opened at C$9.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.89.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.