Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter.
Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
CPG opened at C$9.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.89.
Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
