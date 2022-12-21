Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 15658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Specifically, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $50,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $281,121. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $854.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 277.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.