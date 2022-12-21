Critical Analysis: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) & China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Zenix Auto International and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.73%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Innoviz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46 Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 97.57 -$153.56 million ($0.88) -4.47

China Zenix Auto International has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Zenix Auto International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% Innoviz Technologies -2,071.90% -48.50% -40.58%

Summary

China Zenix Auto International beats Innoviz Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

