Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $427,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.
