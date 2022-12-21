Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.05

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.05 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.68), with a volume of 1046146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.90 ($0.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Currys Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £650.63 million and a PE ratio of 928.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.31.

Currys Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Currys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £122,000 ($148,202.14).

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

