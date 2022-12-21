CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $129.25 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

