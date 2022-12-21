D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 535 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
