Dali Rajic Sells 7,113 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dali Rajic also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 30th, Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.1 %

ZS opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $332.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

