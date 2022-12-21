Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Jennifer Honeycutt Sells 3,777 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $1,052,423.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Honeycutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00.

NYSE:DHR opened at $255.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.75.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

