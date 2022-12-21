Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.10

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.10 and last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 207859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Danaos Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Danaos had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 27.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 197.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

