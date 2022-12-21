Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.84.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

