Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

DRI opened at $139.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

