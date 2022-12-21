Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.72 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

