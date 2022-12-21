Darius Shahida Sells 26,885 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,582.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 52.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 593,387 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $1,934,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

