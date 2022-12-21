David B. Berger Sells 10,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after acquiring an additional 347,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
