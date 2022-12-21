David B. Berger Sells 10,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after acquiring an additional 347,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.