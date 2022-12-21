David B. Gendell Acquires 1,500 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) Director David B. Gendell acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $648.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of IES

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IES in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

