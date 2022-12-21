Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.32 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.69 million and $9.32 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

