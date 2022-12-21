Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $20.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,618,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,260,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,030,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,618,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $2,038,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

