Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 304,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $1,298,855.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,682 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,167.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 38,859 shares of company stock worth $2,181,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKL stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.79%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.